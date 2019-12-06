VIDEO: Watch Adam Driver Sing 'Being Alive' From COMPANY in His Film MARRIAGE STORY

Click Here for More Articles on Netflix

Netflix has shared a clip from the film Marriage Story that features Adam Driver's character Charlie singing a piano-bar rendition of Steven Sondheim's "Being Alive" from the 1970 musical Company.

Watch below!

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

Company will be heading back to Broadway soon, but with a gender-bent twist, starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone. The musical revival will open in March 2020.





