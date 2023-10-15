VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky

ABT's 2023 Fall season will feature two works by Ratmansky.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Watch a discussion around Marina Harss's newest book about the life of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and ABT's 2023 Fall season, which will feature two works by Ratmansky.

This session was moderated by ABT Associate Artistic Director Clinton Luckett, and featured a panel of distinguished guests, including Marina Harss, the book's author, Alexei Ratmansky, the book's subject, and Ukranian-born ABT Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko.

Buy tickets to see Alexei Ratmansky's PIANO CONCERTO NO. 1 from October 18–21, and ON THE DNIPRO from October 26–29 at the David H. Koch Theater at the link below!







