VIDEO: WAITRESS' Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe Perform 'It Only Takes a Taste' on RACHAEL RAY

On Tuesday, December 12th, Waitress co-stars Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe stop by Rachael Ray's daytime talk show to perform "It Only Takes a Taste" from the hit musical! BWW has a first look at the performance below!

Before their performance, Jason chats with Rachael about his involvement in the musical from its early days and about making his Broadway debut: "I was very fortunate to sing the role of Dr. Pomatter on [Sara Bareilles'] album version of the music from 'Waitress'...I was thrilled, because it's not one duet but two duets on her album. And that was it. I thought, 'Ok, thank you,'" he explained. "And two years later she called and asked me if I would actually put on the lab coat and be the doctor onstage. It's going well, it's tons of fun." On Tuesday's show, Jason also performs parts of two of his own biggest hits, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up," sharing stories behind how those songs came to be.

The Rachael Ray Show airs on ABC 7 at 10am in New York City, and viewers can find showtimes in all other cities here.

Waitress is currently playing at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

