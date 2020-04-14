VIDEO: Virtual Youth Orchestra Performs THE AVENGERS Anthem

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

206 talented young musicians gathered to perform the Avengers anthem, in a new Virtual Youth Orchestra.

Check out the video below!

Even the official Twitter account of The Avengers approved of the video, retweeting it with the caption,"Taking 'Assemble' to a whole new level."

Taking 'Assemble' to a whole new level. ? https://t.co/IBu1dRrNto - The Avengers (@Avengers) April 13, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You