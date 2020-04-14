Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Virtual Youth Orchestra Performs THE AVENGERS Anthem
206 talented young musicians gathered to perform the Avengers anthem, in a new Virtual Youth Orchestra.
Check out the video below!
Here are 206 amazingly talented youth musicians from across the world!! #virtualyouthorchestra #stayhomesavelives #wellbeing- Virtual Youth Orchestra (@ShowcaseYPO) April 13, 2020
Music from the @Avengers by @SilvestriMusic
@MarvelStudios @Marvel @MarvelUK @RobertIger
Pls RT these wonderful young people! #avengers #marvel pic.twitter.com/J4YNNAOxce
Even the official Twitter account of The Avengers approved of the video, retweeting it with the caption,"Taking 'Assemble' to a whole new level."
Taking 'Assemble' to a whole new level. ? https://t.co/IBu1dRrNto- The Avengers (@Avengers) April 13, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year
She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... (read more)
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year
She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... (read more)