VIDEO: Victoria Shaw Sings 'The River' With Joshua Turchin On THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode fourteen features special guests: Singer/Songwriter Victoria Shaw (CMA, ACM and 2-time Emmy Award-winning songwriter), Noah Baird (Broadway's Matilda, A Christmas Story Live on Fox, DuckTales), and Danielle Brooke Gordon (Broadway's Les Miserables)

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

