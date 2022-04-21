VIDEO: Vanessa Williams & Rachel Dratch Discuss the Inspiration Behind POTUS on TODAY

Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

The pair discussed the inspiration behind some of the characters in the new Broadway play, including Williams revealing how former First Ladies inspired some of her costumes.

"There are a couple of nods. I start act one in red, so that's kind of close to the Nancy Regan red because that's when I met her, I was 20-years-old, I had just been crowned Miss America," Williams discussed. "I have a headband in act two, so that's kind of a nod to Hillary. I have met, as you can see, many First Ladies."

Describing the show as "'Bridesmaids' in the White House," the pair also touched on the plot of the new play, without giving too much away.

"It's neither red nor blue," Dratch revealed. "You never see the President, he's an offstage character. But it is very fun to see all of the actors bring their own different energy. Everyone's so good, it's just fun to watch."

Watch the complete interview below, in which they also discuss Williams' high-heeled crocs, how Broadway differs from Saturday Night Live, and more.

POTUS also stars Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough, actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria, and Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers).

The play, written by Selina Fillinger, is currently in previews and opens on April 27 at the Shubert Theatre.