VIDEO: Two River's Special Events Manager Katie Benson Shows Off Art From Opening Nights, Galas, and More!

Two River Theater is hoping to give fans a little party spirit with this new video!

Special Events Manager Katie Benson brings some festivity to your day with 'Katie's Closet'!

Take a mini tour of her treasure trove of amazing decorative works of art she's created as part of opening nights, galas, and other fun events.

Watch the video below!

Two River has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George.

Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, and was founded in 1994 by Joan and Robert Rechnitz. We are easily accessible by car, train, or bus, with great restaurants, shopping and hotels within walking distance of the theater.





