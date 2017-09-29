VIDEO: Trevor Noah Says It's Time to Repay Puerto Rico for Giving Us HAMILTON

As the federal government struggles to provide relief aid for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, THE DAILY SHOW host Trevor Noah reminds viewers everything the island has done for the rest of the U.S. "Don't think of it as a donation, think of it as paying back for everything they've given us," he says, citing such examples as the summer hit "Despacito," Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jennifer Lopez." He goes on to explain, "If you're a fan of HAMILTON, give a dollar!" Watch the clip below!

