VIDEO: Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES, Starring Alex Sharp

Punk. It's a way of life. Below, watch the new trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's film adaptation of HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES. Based on the short story by Neil Gaiman, the film is directed by John Cameron Mitchell from a screenplay by Mitchell and Philippa Goslett. The cast includes Tony Award winner Alex Sharp (CURIOUS INCIDENT), Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

How To Talk To Girls At Parties is the fourth feature from writer-director John Cameron Mitchell. Set at a time when the Sex Pistols were at their peak, wannabe punk Enn (newcomer Alex Sharp) is at a local house party when he falls for the strange but beautiful, Zan (Elle Fanning).

When Zan and her fellow exchange students turn out to be aliens sent to Earth to prepare for a right of passage, a besotted Enn must call on his punk allies to help save the girl he loves from certain death.

Image courtesy of Film Four

