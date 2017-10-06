VIDEO: Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES, Starring Alex Sharp

Oct. 6, 2017  

Punk. It's a way of life. Below, watch the new trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's film adaptation of HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES. Based on the short story by Neil Gaiman, the film is directed by John Cameron Mitchell from a screenplay by Mitchell and Philippa Goslett. The cast includes Tony Award winner Alex Sharp (CURIOUS INCIDENT), Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

How To Talk To Girls At Parties is the fourth feature from writer-director John Cameron Mitchell. Set at a time when the Sex Pistols were at their peak, wannabe punk Enn (newcomer Alex Sharp) is at a local house party when he falls for the strange but beautiful, Zan (Elle Fanning).

When Zan and her fellow exchange students turn out to be aliens sent to Earth to prepare for a right of passage, a besotted Enn must call on his punk allies to help save the girl he loves from certain death.

Image courtesy of Film Four



Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Shortlist Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!
  • Breaking News: Casting Announced for MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center - Ambrose, Hadden-Paton, Butz & Rigg to Star
  • Okieriete Onaodowan Speaks on GREAT COMET Controversy, Says Show Didn't 'Take the Time to Cultivate' Diversity
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets a Hand from Stephen Sondheim for Song for Puerto Rico - Title Revealed!
  • Breaking News: Orfeh Will Return to Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN!
  • Tony Award-Winning COME FROM AWAY Exceeds $12 Million in Ticket Sales in Toronto

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com