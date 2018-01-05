VIDEO: Tony Winner James Iglehart Performs Original Song for New NBA Campaign

ESPN has launched a new campaign for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC featuring an original song by Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN, HAMILTON) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (PITCH PERFECT, THE MINDY PROJECT), both members of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme. The spot debuted Wednesday night during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game on ESPN.

Written and performed by Iglehart and Ambudkar, the anthem celebrates the launch of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC with the biggest storylines and stars on the court. This is the first of a series of spots to be released throughout the season, which highlights each Saturday's match ups. Check it out below!

James Iglehart stars in the duel role of Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Broadway's HAMILTON. He won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his role of 'Genie' in ALADDIN. His other Broadway credits include MEMPHIS and THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Farewell, college football Saturdays. ??



See you soon, NBA Saturday Primetime. ?? pic.twitter.com/vGpvrGuN3a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2018





