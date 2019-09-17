VIDEO: Tom Hiddleston Plays 'Big Booty' to Warm Up for BETRAYAL

Tom Hiddleston was a guest on Monday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to talk about making his Broadway debut in Betrayal.

During the interview, Hiddleston reveals that his pre-show ritual involves playing a game called "Big Booty,"

Colbert also asked Hiddleston about his work in Shakespeare, which led to the two of them reciting the famous "To Be or Not To Be" monologue from Hamlet. Hiddleston also discussed the differences between stage combat and film combat, since he played Loki in the Avengers films.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

Betrayal is currently playing Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.





