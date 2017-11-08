VIDEO: This Streisand Clip Inspired Jonathan Groff's King George in HAMILTON

On last night's Late Night, guest Jonathan Groff shared how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George III in HAMILTON.

He specifically referenced this a clip of Streisand performing "When The Sun Comes Out" from her spring 1965 television special "My Name is Barbra"

Check out Jonathan Groff on Late Night here!

"My Name Is Barbra" was the first television special for a then up and coming star... Barbra Streisand. The special was broadcast April 28, 1965 on CBS in conjunction with Streisand's fifth studio album My Name Is Barbra. The special was very successful, won many awards, and a contract was signed for another four specials. The special was split into three acts.

"When The Sun Comes Out" was the opening number of the third act.

My Name Is Barbra was nominated for six Emmy Awards in 1965, of which it won five.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

