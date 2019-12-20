VIDEO: The West End Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform at Flagship Microsoft Store in London

As part of the longstanding partnership between Dear Evan Hansen and Microsoft Store, the West End cast of the Tony Award-winning musical recently visited the flagship Microsoft Store on Oxford Circus to host a special surprise performance for the community. The performance took place to help celebrate the first offering of the Creating Connections with Dear Evan Hansen workshop at the flagship Microsoft Store on Oxford Circus.

Watch a video of the cast's appearance at the store below!

Creating Connections with Dear Evan Hansen seeks to turn the same technology that can lead to isolation, one key theme of Dear Evan Hansen, into a force for positive connection. As part of the program, the flagship Microsoft Store on Oxford Circus is offering a series of free two-hour workshops for students ages 13 and up to help them find their voices and use technology to foster authentic connections with their friends, family, and communities.

To date, more than 30,000 students have already taken the workshop in the US Microsoft Stores since it launched in October 2018. As a component of this educational initiative, Microsoft has also provided 1,800 students with tickets to the show since the launch of the partnership, with this program extending into London as well for select groups through 2020.

The Creating Connections with Dear Evan Hansen will take place at the flagship Microsoft Store on Oxford Circus every Sunday at 2.30pm. For more details and to register for the events, please check out the Microsoft Store events page. Dear Evan Hansen recently premiered on the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre with tickets available leading to 30 May 2020.

More detail surrounding the partnership can be found here: https://www.microsoft.com/inculture/creating-connections-with-dear-evan-hansen/





Related Articles