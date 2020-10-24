VIDEO: The Skivvies Release New Music Video, SUPER HEROES, Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

The album is set to be released in the last week of October.

In anticipation of the debut of their digital album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley), Rob Morrison, and Michael Kushner have released a new music video, Super Heroes. The album is set to be released in the last week of October.

The music video shares that superheroes can't even win the battle that is 2020. It starts with your actions, your choices, and your mobilization to make sure we don't relive the past four years over again.

This year, The Skivvies had their critically acclaimed concert of The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show booked on a national tour (originally debuting at Joe's Pub in 2018 after playing Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse for consecutive years since 2013) but because of CoVid-19, all shows were cancelled. In just three days, fans from all over the world contributed to The Skivvies' UndieGogo fundraiser to preserve their concert as an album while Molina & Cearley recorded remotely.

In addition to Cearley and Molina (playing Brad and Janet, respectively), other guest artists on the album will include Nick Adams, Christina Bianco, Brittany Alexandra Campbell, Michael Cerveris, Alison Fraser, Nathan Lee Graham, Diana Huey, Travis Kent, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez, Marissa Rosen, and Will Swenson.

Cearley and Molina are also members of the band featuring Andrew Gutauskas (Reeds and Brass), Joshua Roberts (drums), Rob Morrison (guitars), Eric Shorey (keys) Debbie Christine Tjong (bass), Nick Cearley (Ukulele, Banjolele, Kazoo), and Lauren Molina (Cello, Electric Cello, and Kazoo).

Look for the album on Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Pandora, Amazon, Instagram, YouTube, Tidal, iHeartRadio, Deezer, plus many more stores and streaming services.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award winning Broadway actor/singer/musicians who perform eclectic covers, "musically thrilling" mashups, and eccentric originals with a comedy pop, undie-rock twist. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo... paradoxically sophisticated and innocent", People Magazine hailed them as "The Most Playful Performers of the Year", and The Wall Street Journal calls them "smart, sophisticated...ingenious." @theskivviesnyc, theskivviesnyc.com

Molina (Broadway's "Rock of Ages", "Sweeney Todd", Mary Zimmerman's "Candide" - Helen Hayes Award, "Marry Me A Little") and Cearley (Off Broadway's "Pageant" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Broadway First National Tour "All Shook Up" ) met in 2003 performing in the national tour of the "Just So Stories." They quickly became best friends and musical collaborators.

In 2012, Molina and Cearley were inspired to take highly produced pop songs and reduce the arrangements to cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, finding and infusing humor in lyrics. Releasing a series of "stripped down" music videos for YouTube, they decided to literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Thus The Skivvies were born.

Joe's Pub in NYC then presented the Skivvies first live show featuring some of Broadway's finest. Following critical acclaim, they have toured internationally, and appeared on tv programming with an expanded group of musicians and vocalists.

