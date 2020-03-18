VIDEO: The Skivvies Embrace Social Distancing in HERCULES Parody

Check out a new parody from Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of The Skivvies as they give Disney's Hercules a Covid-19 twist to encourage responsible social distancing.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.





