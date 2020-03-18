VIDEO: The Skivvies Embrace Social Distancing in HERCULES Parody

Mar. 18, 2020  

Check out a new parody from Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of The Skivvies as they give Disney's Hercules a Covid-19 twist to encourage responsible social distancing.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



