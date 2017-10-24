VIDEO: 'The Lost Boys' Meet THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in New Trailer for Vampire Musical Web Series

Yes, there are indeed a host of postmodern vampire projects across film, television, stage, and new media. However, none of them compare to what audiences will see in Charging Moose Media's The Hunted: Encore. What's more, none of them feature music that sounds like a mix of 1980s synth fare, 2000s punk rock, and a tasteful dollop of Broadway.

Coming on Halloween, 2017, The Hunted: Encore's second season debuts - the show is a spinoff of the longest running web series on the internet, The Hunted, which has ran 17 years thus far. The Hunted: Encore showcases the further adventures of New York City's infamous vampire slayers in an action-comedy-rock musical- mockumentary. Witness the rockin' team of vampire slayers led by Megan (Megan Dorn) as they move in-and- out of The Shadows to eradicate the infestation of vampire legions from the Big Apple.

Check out the trailer below!

Now, in the eight episodes of season two, roughly five minutes each, it's a year after the events of season one, and the slayers of The Hunted: Encore face a new threat as vlogging vampires John and Adam have started a wildly successful campaign to win public support for their creed. But that's not all-in order to deal with Megan and the slayers for good, John has called in the Queens of the Damned, the top mercenary-for-hire vampire assassin squad in the country-and an awesome rock band.

Fearing that the Encore team may be in over their heads, chief slayer (and The Hunted's creator) Bob has come to warn them about the imminent danger and train them before it's too late. There's just one problem: the Queens don't only want Megan's blood; they want HER.

The first season featured eight original songs in an award-winning score. In season two, eight brand new original songs, six written by composer Preston Max Allen, a writer in the vein of Jonathan Larson, send The Hunted: Encore to new heights unlike any vampire project in any medium before or since.

Learn more at www.thehuntedencore.com.

Season 2 Cast:

Megan - Megan Dorn

Ned - NEd Donovan (Night of the Living Deb)

Andrew - Andrew Mayer (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)

Bob - Robert Chapin (Ring of Steel, The Hunted)

John - John Steven Gardner (first national tour: Once: The Musical, Common Jack)

Adam - Adam Kaster (Off Broadway: The Golden Bride)

Raven - Liz Damuth

Jezebel - Amanda D'Archangelis (creator of The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone To Death: The Musical, The Radium Girls: A Jaw- Dropping New Musical)

Midnight - Carly Kincannon

Aurora - Hannah Rose

Rainn - Adenike Thomas (The Morning After)

Season 2 Production Team:

Director: Crystal Arnette (co-founder of SEQUIN, previously creative producer of #SERIALS @ the flea)

Director of Photography: Garrett Kafchinski

Written by NEd Donovan and Joe Pietropaolo

Visual Effects: Robert Chapin (effects for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Shutter Island, American Beauty)

Audio & Music Director: Marcus Thorne Bagala (This American Life, Ray Donovan, The Affair)

Original Songs by Preston Max Allen (award-winning composer of We Are The Tigers, Remission, The Rage: Carrie 2-An Unauthorized Musical), Marcus Thorne Bagala, and Megan Bagala (Whiskey and Wine)

