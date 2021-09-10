VIDEO: The Broadway Cast of COME FROM AWAY Performs on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

This morning, the Broadway reopening cast of Come From Away performed on Good Morning America live from Times Square to celebrate their upcoming return to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and the release of the show's proshot, now available to stream on AppleTV Plus!

Host Michael Strahan got to chat with original Broadway cast, Joel Hatch, about returning to the rehearsal room and soon the Broadway stage.

"It's the whole gambit of emotions. A good share of this cast has been together for over five years, so we've been together for a lot of marriages, births, deaths together. And we've celebrated and we've grieved together. And this has been magical, walking into the room and hugging each other. And the chance to tell this story again is the greatest gift we could've had," said Hatch.

Watch the cast perform the show's opening number, Welcome to the Rock, below.

The cast features De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Plus, on Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.