VIDEO: Taika Waititi Discusses His Star-Studded JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Readings

Taika Waititi was a guest on Thursday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discussed his James and the Giant Peach for his Youtube readings with various celebrities for charity!

Waititi shared how the idea came about saying, "I'm doing some Roald Dahl stuff with Netflix at the moment, and we're turning a bunch of his books into animations. And just through my relationship with the Dahl Story Company and THE FAMILY and everything, it was their initiative just to do something to raise some money. And we thought it was just a really nice idea to have a series of readings of a whole book, something that you could tune into each week."

Watch the interview below!

'James and Giant Peach, with Taika and Friends' aims to raise money for Partners In Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. As audiences tune in, they are invited to donate if they can to Partners In Health by visiting www.pih.org/giantpeach. Just $10 could provide much needed PPE for health workers operating on the front line. The Roald Dahl Story Company has committed to matching $1 million of donations, with other donors lined up for matching beyond this milestone.

The campaign forms part of a long-term charitable commitment for the Roald Dahl Story Company who recently donated $1.3 million to Partners In Health for maternal health in Sierra Leone. Overall, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Dahl Family have given over $12 million to date to charitable causes.

The readings have featured many stars including Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Meryl Streep!

