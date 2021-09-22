VIDEO: TINA Company is Rollin' Back Into Rehearsals

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is rollin' back to Broadway! Rehearsals are underway for the Tony-nominated hit, which is led by Adrienne Warren in the title role, with Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner at some performances, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

The company of Tina will also feature Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Watch below as the company returns to rehearsals!