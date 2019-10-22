VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA In Concert To Make Montreal French Language Debut

BroadwayWorld has learned that Spectra Musique will present a concert version in French of the musical THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Montreal. In a staging by Étienne Cousineau, 20 singers and an orchestra of 40 musicians will share the stage to give life to the characters inspired by the famous novel by Gaston Leroux and the musical work of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is a worldwide phenomenon. The show, in its French adaptation in concert, will be a major event and will be part of the history of this musical work that has conquered more than 140 million viewers around the world in its original version since its creation in 1986 .

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics are by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

The concert will take place January 8th, 2020. For tickets and more info visit https://theatrestdenis.com/fr/spectacle/le-fantome-de-lopera/.





