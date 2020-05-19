VIDEO: Sydney Lucas Sings 'Ring of Keys' for EPIC Players Inclusion Company's EPIC SINGS FOR AUTISM

EPIC Players Inclusion Company has released their fourth virtual performance, Ring of Keys from the Broadway production of Fun Home. The video features a duet between Tony Nominated Sydney Lucas and EPIC company member Nicole D'Angelo. The performance is part of EPIC's new virtual performance series, EPIC Sings for Autism, which was started after EPIC's spring/summer performances were put on hold due to the COIVD-19 Pandemic. The New York City based neuro-diverse theater company created the series so their autistic performers could have a creative outlet and find some normalcy during this time.

Lucas shared what drew her to collaborating with EPIC, "Fun Home has had such a positive impact on so many people. I recognized this very early on and have always felt a responsibility to tell Alison's story to the best of my ability. Learning that it touched Nicole (D'Angelo) and really spoke to her, touches my heart as well." She went on to say, "I wanted to raise more awareness about autism because it's another story that needs to be told, and another group of wonderful people who need to be recognized and acknowledged. After all, Ring of Keys is a song about recognition. Meeting Nicole over ZOOM was extra special and getting to sing Ring of Keys together with her is the cherry on top. Fun Home has taught me that when you invest in matters that have the ability to reach into another's heart, your heart is all the fuller for it. It's really a beautiful thing to experience!"

EPIC company member D'Angelo went on to say, "Fun Home is the reason I am in theater, and in many ways saved my life. It was such an honor to perform a song from the first show I ever saw that made me feel like there was a place for me, a queer, socially awkward introvert, on a stage, and to share that performance with Sydney Lucas, who helped to shape and create the musical that means so much to me."

In an effort to spread some much-needed joy and inspiration, EPIC's company members,' which feature artists on the spectrum, will continue to share a series of virtual performances throughout the Spring. Many of the video's will be in collaborations with Broadway talent. The company would also like to connect with additional Broadway talent who may be interested in working on a virtual performance with EPIC. Interested individuals can contact Aubrie Therrien at aubrie@epicplayersnyc.org

