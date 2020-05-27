VIDEO: Sydney James Harcourt and More From the Cast of POPSTAR Perform the Show's Finale

Together in quarantine from their own homes, performers from the 2019 industry reading of popstar reunited to record and release a music video of the show's musical finale to help benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Watch the video below!

The performers include Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt, Dear Evan Hansen's Roman Banks, The Prom's Kalyn West, Sally Wilfert, Ashley D. Kelley, Eddie Cooper, Perry Young, Amy Keum, Liam Allen, Ian Campayno, Erik J. Christensen, Alex Hartman, Carolyn Miller, Genny Lis Padilla, Nico de Jesus (not featured in the video), Cajai Fellows Johnson, and Monica Woods.

More about popstar:

Music & lyrics by Sophie Dupin and Jay Levine, book by Martin Casella, and conceived & directed by Sharon Rosen, popstar is an original musical about fallen Hollywood record label executive "Buzz" Michaelson, who is looking for the next big thing in pop music, which leads him to finding a teenage prodigy in the wilds of Idaho. Through this journey, Buzz risks it all to mentor the boy and support the teen's grandmother while also realizing that developing the next pop music sensation might cost him more than his heart can handle. Infused with original pop and dance music, popstar is an uplifting new musical for audiences of all ages.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You