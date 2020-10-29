VIDEO: SummerStage Anywhere Presents A Night with Grammy-Award Winning Salsero Eddie Palmieri

An intimate concert performance from Brooklyn Bowl at 5PM ET tonight, Thursday October 29.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series, SummerStage Anywhere sponsored by AARP New York. Grammy Award-winning Salsa legend Eddie Palmieri y La Perfecta ll will perform a very special and intimate set from Brooklyn Bowl that will premiere tonight, Thursday, October 29 across SummerStage socials: Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and Twitch. Palmieri provides an electrifying salsa set paired with engaging conversation and a history of his remarkable musical career throughout the performance, a rare treat for fans. In addition, the performance will be featured on the AARP New York's Facebook channel accompanied by a live chat with the artist.

A SummerStage multi-year alum with a musical career that spans over 50 years as a pianist, bandleader and composer of Salsa and Latin jazz, Eddie Palmieri made history by winning the first ever Grammy award for Best Latin recording in 1975. In 2013, Palmieri was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Latin Grammys. With 10 Grammys and 36 recordings to his name, Palmieri's contribution to the Latin music canon is unparalleled. Through his influence in jazz, salsa, funk, and even boogaloo, he is a trailblazer in the industry. Eddie Palmieri will be joined with his salsa big band ensemble, La Perfecta II for this special digital performance.

Still to come this season are exclusive digital performances from Grammy Award-winning legendary R&B singer and songwriter Gloria Gaynor on Thursday, November 12, closing out the partnership with AARP New York, and indie rock darling Soccer Mommy on Thursday, November 19.

Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with all SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

Watch below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You