VIDEO: Stream the Series Finale of Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us

Episode 7 features Lisa La Touche & Makenna Watts.

Aug. 25, 2020  

For the series finale, Canadian-born tap dancer Lisa La Touche shares her struggles and journey to peace as a single mother uprooted from her home in New York and 16-year-old Makenna Watts reveals how tap dancing placed her on a path to happiness and growth.

The premiere highlighted the wisdom of the oldest tap legend in the series, Ted Louis Levy, and now ends with the optimism of the youngest artist, Watts. Created and curated by Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard, the City Center-commissioned Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us spotlights the stories that shape the artistry of tap trailblazers around the world.

Watch below!


