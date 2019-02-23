VIDEO: Stanley Donen Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1998 Oscars

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Stanley Donen, director of movie musicals such as Singin' In The Rain and On The Town, has died at age 94.

He is best known in the theatrical world for directing iconic movie musicals, including Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Funny Face, On The Town, and most notably, Singin' in the Rain.

He has worked with many iconic choreographers such as Gene Kelly, George Abbott, Bob Fosse, Gower Champion and Michael Kidd.

Donen received a lifetime achievement Oscar in 1998, despite never having been nominated for any of his films.

Watch the video below, of the Oscars' tribute to Donen, and see him accepting his award.

Read his full obituary here.

