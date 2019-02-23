Obituaries

Stanley Donen, Director and Choreographer of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94

Feb. 23, 2019  

Stanley Donen, Director and Choreographer of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94

Stanley Donen, director of movie musicals such as Singin' In The Rain and On The Town, has died, according to Variety. Donen was 94.

Donen received a lifetime achievement Oscar in 1998, despite never having been nominated for any of his films.

He is best known in the theatrical world for directing iconic movie musicals, including Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Funny Face, On The Town, and most notably, Singin' in the Rain.

He has worked with many iconic choreographers such as Gene Kelly, George Abbott, Bob Fosse, Gower Champion and Michael Kidd.

In the 1940s, Donen appeared on Broadway in the ensembles of Pal Joey and Best Foot Forward, also appearing in the film adaptation of the latter.

Beginning in 1946, Donen served as choreographer for films such as Holiday in Mexico; No Leave, No Love; Big City; A Date With Judy; and The Kissing Bandit. He also co-wrote and choreographed Take Me Out to the Ball Game alongside Gene Kelly.

Donen directed Fred Astaire and Jane Powell in Royal Wedding, Elizabeth Taylor in Love is Better Than Ever, and Bob Fosse and Debbie Reynolds in Give a Girl a Break. He collaborated with Kelly for the final time on It's Always Fair Weather in 1955.

He helped Abbott to film two Broadway musicals, Pajama Game and Damn Yankees, the former marking Donen's debut as a producer.

In 1993, Donen made his Broadway directorial debut with The Red Shoes.

A documentary was created in 2010, titled Stanley Donen: You Just Do It, to celebrate his achievements.

Read more on Variety.

Related Articles

Producer Fred Foster Passes Away

Producer Fred Foster Passes Away

Broadway Director & Author Mark Bramble Passes Away at 68

Broadway Director & Author Mark Bramble Passes Away at 68

Broadway Veteran Merwin Goldsmith Passes Away at 81

Broadway Veteran Merwin Goldsmith Passes Away at 81

Kaye Ballard, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 93

Kaye Ballard, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 93

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Stanley Donen, Director and Choreographer of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94
  • Jason Danieley Launches Kickstarter to Release Final Concerts With Wife Marin Mazzie on CD and DVD
  • BBC Will Create Comedy Series Based on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/22: Shoshana Bean in WAITRESS, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/20: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE