Stanley Donen, Director and Choreographer of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94

Stanley Donen, director of movie musicals such as Singin' In The Rain and On The Town, has died, according to Variety. Donen was 94.

Donen received a lifetime achievement Oscar in 1998, despite never having been nominated for any of his films.

He is best known in the theatrical world for directing iconic movie musicals, including Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Funny Face, On The Town, and most notably, Singin' in the Rain.

He has worked with many iconic choreographers such as Gene Kelly, George Abbott, Bob Fosse, Gower Champion and Michael Kidd.

In the 1940s, Donen appeared on Broadway in the ensembles of Pal Joey and Best Foot Forward, also appearing in the film adaptation of the latter.

Beginning in 1946, Donen served as choreographer for films such as Holiday in Mexico; No Leave, No Love; Big City; A Date With Judy; and The Kissing Bandit. He also co-wrote and choreographed Take Me Out to the Ball Game alongside Gene Kelly.

Donen directed Fred Astaire and Jane Powell in Royal Wedding, Elizabeth Taylor in Love is Better Than Ever, and Bob Fosse and Debbie Reynolds in Give a Girl a Break. He collaborated with Kelly for the final time on It's Always Fair Weather in 1955.

He helped Abbott to film two Broadway musicals, Pajama Game and Damn Yankees, the former marking Donen's debut as a producer.

In 1993, Donen made his Broadway directorial debut with The Red Shoes.

A documentary was created in 2010, titled Stanley Donen: You Just Do It, to celebrate his achievements.

