VIDEO: Spotlight on FIRST DATE Star Ace Young!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young - former "American Idol" contestants who are married in real life - will co-star in a new virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical comedy, First Date. The production, directed by Meg Fofonoff, will stream for five performances from July 23-25 on the ticketing platform, Stellar.



First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. This hilariously relatable musical puts you right at the bar along with them - and all the persistent voices in their heads. While they fight the urge to call it a no-go, they suffer through every dating faux pas in the book, from awkward silences to rambling about their exes to panicking over their past. But in the end, they can't help but be curious about their chances at a second date...and maybe even finding love.

But while we wait, we're studying up on one of the show's stars, Ace Young.

Ace's career first took off in 2006 as a contestant in the fifth season of American Idol. He wowed millions week to week, ultimately making it to the Top 7 of the competition.

After Idol, Ace started releasing his own music, including his self-titled album, which came out in 2008. He also received a Grammy nomination in 2007 for writing Daughtry's "It's Not Over".

Beyond the world of popular music, Ace has appeared many times on the stage. He made his Broadway debut in 2008 as Kenickie in Kathleen Marshall's revival of Grease. He then went on to play Danny Zuko in the national tour. In 2010, he took over as Berger in Diane Paulus' Broadway revival of Hair.

Ace has also appeared on the small screen, starring in a 2008 episode of Bones and even had a cameo on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011. In 2014, Young toured the country as the title character in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which he starred opposite his wife, Diana DeGarmo.

Up next for Ace is First Date, in which he plays Aaron. With an irresistible, contemporary pop Broadway score, and filled with those cringeworthy yet priceless moments that might feel all-too familiar, First Date lets us know it's all part of the wonderful process of finding the perfect partner.