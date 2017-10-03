VIDEO: Something 'Grool' for a Good Cause! MEAN GIRLS Movie Cast Teams Up to Help Las Vegas Victims

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

The original stars of the Mean Girls movie are teaming up today, October 3rd, to do some good for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting through the National Compassion Fund.

Donate just $3 to help them reach their $300,000 goal - and check out the video below, featuring Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Daniel Franzese!

The campaign page reads, "Do something grool today. Let's hit this goal together. We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen."

The National Compassion Fund is a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime, which collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and even 9/11. 100 percent of funds raised from this campaign will be distributed to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit 2004 film, will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Related Articles