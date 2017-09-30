VIDEO: Sneak a Peek at Anthony Rapp's First Scene on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Broadway's Anthony Rapp, STAR of RENT, IF/THEN, and more, will soon be seen on the new CBS series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Rapp plays Lt. Stamets, the series first openly gay character. Check out his first scene, shared by Entertainment Weekly, below!

For more from EW, click here.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is now streaming on CBS All Access. Catch up on the first two episodes, now available. New episodes drop every Sunday after 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT. On the next episode titled "CONTEXT IS FOR KINGS", Burnham finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, available to stream Sunday, October 1 after 8:30PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The series is available on CBS All Access, the Network's digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBSStudios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media's Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBSTelevision Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman's Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller's Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

