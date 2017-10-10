VIDEO: Sneak Peek - NPH Rocks Out to 'Love Shack'; Nick Jonas Sings GREASE on CARPOOL KARAOKE

Below, check out clips from the next two episodes of CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES, featuring Tyler Perry & Neil Patrick Harris and Camila Cabello & Joe Jonas. Both episodes premiere tonight, October 10 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on Apple Music.

In the first magical extended preview, Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris wait for the bang at the door before Neil performs a magic trick leaving Tyler wondering "How did you do that?" Later, after Camila Cabello quizzes Joe Jonas on the first time they met, she picks a classic for them to sing that'll leave you with chills that are multiplying

About the series: Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series will bring the best celebrity pairings together behind the wheel as they buckle up and belt it out to their favorite playlists. The series will feature LeBRon James, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Gwyneth Paltrow and many more of your favorite musicians, athletes and superstars. Two new episodes will debut weekly, and fans can stream the official "Carpool Karaoke" playlist from Apple Music here.

Neil Patrick Harris Harris appeared as the beloved character Barney Stinson in the hit CBScomedy series "How I Met Your Mother," a role which garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. Other TV credits include "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris," "Stark Raving Mad," "American Horror Story," "Glee" and, famously, "Doogie Howser, M.D." He won the Tony Award for his starring role in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. His other Broadway credits include ASSASSINS, PROOF and CABARET.

