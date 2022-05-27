VIDEO: Skylar Astin is Suddenly the New Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

A new Seymour is in town! Just last week, award-winning film, television, and Broadway star Skylar Astin took over in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Widely known for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and Georg in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, Skylar Astin has led an acclaimed career on screen and stage, earning two Teen Choice Awards and two BTVA Awards. He also starred as Max in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," Greg Serrano in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Roy in Wreck-It Ralph, and can currently be seen in "Grey's Anatomy" in the role of Todd Eames.

"This was actually one of my few musical theatre blind spots," Skyler told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I didn't know Little Shop! I knew the hits... "Suddenly Seymour", "Somewhere That's Green"... and then I saw Jonathan [Groff] in the original cast of this production. I loved it. Now I can say that I am absolutely playing a dream role."

Watch below as he chats more about joining the cast and reminisces on some of his career highlights!