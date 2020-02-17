VIDEO: Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham & More Guess NBC Theme Songs

Watch Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart and more try to guess famous NBC show theme songs.

Watch the clip below!

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before. The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie.



He played Greg in the most recent season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also appeared in Pitch Perfect.

Alex is best known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student on FOX's "Glee." Although the stage is where it all began, some of his favorite roles include: Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). Alex is also a recording artist with Atlantic Records where he's released songs with Clean Bandit ("Stronger"), Blonde ("All Cried Out") and The Knocks ("Collect my Love"). All available now along with his debut EP entitled Power, and new single "Keep It Moving." Also Kill the Lights (Nile Rogers and DJ Cassidy) which was featured on HBO's "Vinyl." He also starred in the recent Broadway revival of "Once on This Island."





