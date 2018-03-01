VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Sherie Rene Scott Rock Out to AIDA

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and Sherie Rene Scott are on a road trip to Tulum, Mexico - and Broadway starts... they're just like us!

Boggess shared a video on Instagram of her and Scott rocking out to "Every Story Is A Love" and "Fortune Favors The Brave" from AIDA. Scott appeared in the original Broadway production as Amneris.

So if you've ever wondered if Broadway stars also jam out to their own shows in their cars, that's a definite yes!

AIDA has music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

On Broadway Sherie Rene Scott has starred as Christine in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, garnering nominations for a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award; Amneris in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (2000), for which she won the Clarence Derwent Award and was a Drama League Honoree; Sally in Tommy (1993); Marty in Grease (1995-96); Maureen in Rent (1997); and originated the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid (2007). In 2010 Scott starred in the critically acclaimed production Everyday Rapture, which Scott wrote with co-author Dick Scanlan. She most recently starred as Pepa in the musical adaptation of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and in Second Stage Theatre's Whorl Inside a Loop.

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra Boggess made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Miserables, and Love Never Dies.

Related Articles