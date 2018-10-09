VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Sings to Encourage Voter Registration!

If you're not yet registered to vote, Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess has a message for you! The deadline for voter registration is today in fourteen states. Click here to find out how to register today!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, and Love Never Dies.

