VIDEO: See President Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Billy Porter, Taylor Swift, and More on DEAR CLASS OF 2020

On Sunday, June 8th, Youtube presented, "Dear Class of 2020," which allowed people from around the world to join the class of 2020 as a singular community to celebrate their resilience, and the endless possibilities of their future. This festival-style lineup combined classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment that captured all of the emotions of graduation including pride, hope, optimism, and camaraderie.

Joining President and Mrs. Obama in "Dear Class of 2020" was Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Lizzo,

Other stars in attendance included BTS, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Youtube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, The Try Guys., Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Antoni Porowski, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria, Cast of Riverdale, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and Youtube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, Mark Rober, Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, and Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch highlights from the event below!

President And Mrs. Obama | Dear Class of 2020:

Beyonce | Dear Class of 2020:

Billy Porter | Dear Class of 2020:

Lady Gaga | Dear Class of 2020:

Katy Perry | Dear Class of 2020: Megan Thee Stallion | Dear Class of 2020: Chloe x Halle | Dear Class of 2020: Schitt's Creek feat. Mariah Carey | Dear Class of 2020:

Alicia Keys | Dear Class of 2020:

The Simpsons | Dear Class of 2020:

U2 - Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix) | Dear Class of 2020:

Taylor Swift | Dear Class of 2020:

