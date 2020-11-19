VIDEO: See Jeremy O. Harris in a New Episode of GUCCIFEST OUVERTURE

"Slave Play" playwright Jeremy O. Harris appears in the latest episode of "Guccifest Ouverture."

Our world becomes a stage in the fourth episode as Silvia arrives for an audition in a theatre together with her friend and fellow performer, played by actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who offers encouragement.

Watch the episode below!

As the dancers warm up and get into costume backstage, Silvia and the choreographer, played by famed German dance leader Sasha Waltz, perform together to Ravel's 'Bolero'. A group bonding exercise on the stage with Waltz's troupe becomes increasingly intense.

Sasha's dance troupe performs, an intense group exercise where the boundaries between bodies begin to blur. "The border between individuals dissolves. They become one body - a liquid organism with a collective consciousness," Sasha explains. "For us, it was very emotional because we were able to actually touch each other again after nine months of social distancing. The dancers almost cried. We as humans desire closeness, intimacy and care, and this image conveys that idea." *

The mysterious flyer is seen fixed to the inside of a locker while the dancers rehearse backstage.

Sasha Waltz and the dancers from her company-as well as an onlooker who sits in the theatre in a blue military coat-are wearing re-editions of looks from Alessandro Michele's first collections for Gucci women's and men's, Fall Winter 2015. The pieces will be part of the 'Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended collection and will feature the label 'Something That Never Ended,' which characterizes Alessandro Michele's vision for the House of collections which is both about where the contemporary channels the past. This year marked the 5th anniversary since Alessandro Michele was named Gucci's Creative Director and the re-edition of his first looks for the House speaks to his idea that a wardrobe should transcends seasonality and trends.

Episode 4 features music by M. Ravel and Kim Gordon.

Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE VINEYARD Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

