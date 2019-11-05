VIDEO: See ALADDIN'S Mena Massoud in the Trailer for Hulu's REPRISAL

Today, Hulu released the official trailer and for upcoming drama series Reprisal from the executive producer of The Handmaid's Tale. The series stars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan and Rory Cochrane. Reprisal will premiere all episodes Friday, December 6th only on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!

A hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.

Reprisal is created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield serve as co-executive producers. Reprisal is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You