Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sean Hayes Performs in DAMN YANKEES in New #EncoresArchives

Watch Hayes perform 'Those Were the Good Old Days'

Aug. 4, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series, featuring highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Sean Hayes performing 'Those Were the Good Old Days' from Damn Yankees.

Watch the video below!


