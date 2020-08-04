VIDEO: Sean Hayes Performs in DAMN YANKEES in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch Hayes perform 'Those Were the Good Old Days'

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series, featuring highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Sean Hayes performing 'Those Were the Good Old Days' from Damn Yankees.

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You