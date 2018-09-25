VIDEO: Sassy Ladies Speak Up in First Edition of MT Shorts, HEY BEAUTIFUL

MT Shorts just released its first original musical short film, "Hey, Beautiful!" by award-winning composing team Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes, starring Ashley Loren and directed by Kenneth Ferrone.

The film follows Ashley and her ride-or-dies through just another day in the concrete jungle until the interruption of, yet again, some unwanted attention off the streets of NYC. It's a sassy musical journey in the #metoo era, about females speaking the f*ck up.

Greg Kamp and Sarah Ellis, Co-Creators of MT Shorts, produce the film which also stars MiMi Scardulla (Gigantic), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), and Maya Post (West Side Story).

Also featured in the film are Adrian Baidoo, Ceasar Barajas, Sal Bucci, Stephanie Cain, Gerard Canonico, Ethan Crystal, Jessica Davis, Joey Dippel, Brandon Ellis, Sarah Ellis, Timothy Frasier, Tony Guerrero, Ian Gregory Hill, Michael Thomas Holmes, Derek Johnson, Greg Kamp, Rico LeBron, Andrew Leggieri, Michael Pilato, Blake Price, Ben Roseberry, Jordan Samuels, Brendan Sokler, and Nat Zegree.

MT Shorts, is a creative platform where musical theatre and short film meet, with a mission to bring the voices of an emerging generation to screen through the creation of original musical short films. At its core, MT Shorts seeks to provide an outlet for new composers to explore writing for film and the luxury of a digital short form content platform with an unlimited amount of viewership-maintaining musical theatre's legacy, while simultaneously pushing the form forward.

For more information MT Shorts and Hey, Beautiful!, please visit www.mtshorts.com

