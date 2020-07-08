VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Brittany O'Grady Talk LITTLE VOICE
This Friday, Apple TV is set to debut its highly-anticipated new drama series, Little Voice, from J.J. Abrams and the award-winning team behind the global hit musical "Waitress," Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.
Check out Sara and the show's star, Brittany O'Grady, below talking about what fans can expect from the series!
"Little Voice" is a half-hour coming-of-age drama series that features new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and marks her first foray into television.
A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.
