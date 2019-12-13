VIDEO: Sam Rockwell Reveals The Key to Playing Bob Fosse on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Late Late Show guest host Jeff Goldblum welcomes his guests Camila Morrone and Sam Rockwell, and turns his attention to Sam's portrayal of Bob Fosse in "Fosse/Verdon" -- including Sam flexing his dancing ability, and showing off his legs thanks to lots of scenes wearing shorts.
Check out Sam Rockwell's Broadway bio here:
Broadway: Fool for Love, A Behanding in Spokane. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Public Theater); Face Divided (EST); Goose-Pimples (New Group); Fool for Love, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Dumb Waiter and THE ZOO Story and Hot Baltimore (Williamstown Theatre Festival). In 2019, he portrayed Bob Fosse in the FX biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon. Films include Three Bilboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Academy Award) and Vice, in which he portrayed Dick Cheney. Other film credits include Poltergeist, Laggies, The Way Way Back, A Single Shot, Better Living Through Chemistry, Trust Me, Loitering With Intent, Seven Psychopaths, The Sitter , Cowboys & Aliens, Conviction, Iron Man 2, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Everybody's Fine, Moon, Choke, Frost/Nixon, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Charlie's Angels, Galaxy Quest, The Green Mile, Celebrity, Clownhouse. Education: San Franciscos High School of the Performing Arts, William Esper Acting Studio.