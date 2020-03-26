Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: SING STREET's Zara Devlin Sings Dusty Springfield's 'I Only Want to Be With You'

Mar. 26, 2020  

With Broadway currently on pause due to the current health crisis, stars everywhere are brightening our days by bringing music to us virtually! Sing Street's Zara Devlin, who will star as Raphina, took to Sing Street's official Facebook page to sing Dusty Springfield's 'I Only Want to Be With You'.

See the video below!

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

