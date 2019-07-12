VIDEO: Roy Orbison's Sons Perform 'Oh, Pretty Woman' With the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN

On July 9, Alex Orbison and Wesley Orbison, the sons of Roy Orbison, performed their father's hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" with the company of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the curtain call. Get welcomed to Hollywood by checking out the video below!

Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film. The movie soundtrack which featured Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman" has been certified triple platinum. "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It will play its final performance on August 18, 2019.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.

Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.





