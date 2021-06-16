VIDEO: Rita Moreno Shares the Powerful Story of Finding Her Role Model in WEST SIDE STORY!

The iconic Rita Moreno sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk about how her character Anita in the original "West Side Story" became her role model, and how proud she is to now be an executive producer on the upcoming "West Side Story" film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Moreno also shared her feelings about Lin-Manuel Miranda, "In The Heights," and the casting controversy in response to a lack of Afro-Latino representation among the leading actors in the film. Watch that clip here.

You can see Rita Moreno and learn more about her remarkable career in the documentary, "Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It."

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003.

Her other notable films include Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994) and the cult film Slums of Beverly Hills (1998). She voiced the titular role of Carmen Sandiego in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999. For theater, she is best known for her role as Googie Gomez in The Ritz.

Moreno is one of the few artists to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.