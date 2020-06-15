VIDEO: Rita Moreno Discusses Martin Luther King Jr., ONE DAY AT A TIME and More on SiriusXM On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rita Moreno was the virtual guest on SiriusXM's Broadway Names with Julie James where she shared a story of being on stage with Martin Luther King, Jr. during his "I Have a Dream" speech, and the importance of continuing in the fight for Civil Rights.

Watch a clip from the episode below:

Broadway Names with Julie James: At Home with Rita Moreno airs on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. This Rita Moreno interview originally aired over the weekend, but you can hear more of this on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 am ET, and Thursday, June 18 at 9 pm ET.

The new episode of One Day At A Time airs on June 16 on Pop TV.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You