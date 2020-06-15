Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Rita Moreno Discusses Martin Luther King Jr., ONE DAY AT A TIME and More on SiriusXM On Broadway
Rita Moreno was the virtual guest on SiriusXM's Broadway Names with Julie James where she shared a story of being on stage with Martin Luther King, Jr. during his "I Have a Dream" speech, and the importance of continuing in the fight for Civil Rights.
Watch a clip from the episode below:
Broadway Names with Julie James: At Home with Rita Moreno airs on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. This Rita Moreno interview originally aired over the weekend, but you can hear more of this on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 am ET, and Thursday, June 18 at 9 pm ET.
The new episode of One Day At A Time airs on June 16 on Pop TV.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.... (read more)
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.... (read more)