Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Raymond J Lee Covers 'When There Was Me and You' From HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Article Pixel Apr. 20, 2020  

Broadway's Raymond J Lee posted a cover of "When There Was Me and You" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

The song was originally sung by Joshua Bassett.

Check out the video below!

Raymond J Lee most recently appeared in The Public Theater's Soft Power. Lee's Broadway credits include Groundhog Gay, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway credits include The Wild Party (Encores!) and Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional credits include ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, and Village Theatre. Lee has appeared on TV in "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Smash."

VIDEO: Raymond J Lee Covers 'When There Was Me and You' From HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga & Lang Lang Perform 'The Prayer'
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
  • VIDEO: L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler Sing 'The Tango Quarantine' RENT Parody
  • VIDEO: Seattle Opera Performer Sings on His Lawn For Neighbors