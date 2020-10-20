VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Constant Angel' From Upcoming Streaming Concert at the London Coliseum

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert will be streamed on October 23.

Ramin Karimloo has provided a sneak peek at his recent concert at the London Coliseum, that will be streamed on October 23.

In the video, Karimloo sings a song from his first full studio album, Human Heart, called Constant Angel.

Check out the video below!

For more information about the concert, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tonightatthelondoncoliseum.com.

