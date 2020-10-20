Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Constant Angel' From Upcoming Streaming Concert at the London Coliseum

The concert will be streamed on October 23.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Ramin Karimloo has provided a sneak peek at his recent concert at the London Coliseum, that will be streamed on October 23.

In the video, Karimloo sings a song from his first full studio album, Human Heart, called Constant Angel.

Check out the video below!

For more information about the concert, or to purchase tickets, visit www.tonightatthelondoncoliseum.com.

