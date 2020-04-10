Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in THE BIG KNIFE as Part of Roundabout's Off-Script Series

Apr. 10, 2020  

Rachel Brosnahan is the latest star to take part in Roundabout's Off-Script video series.

Brosnahan told a story about how she felt making her Broadway debut with the Roundabout in 2013, in The Big Knife.

Watch the video below!

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet Studio before moving on to a recurring role on THE BLACKLIST and then to acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. She won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for the Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She appeared Off-Broadway as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

