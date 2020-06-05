VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Olivia Valli Sing 'Dangerous Game'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Olivia Valli singing 'Dangerous Game' from Jekyll & Hyde!

Check out the video below!

Performers

Olivia Valli

Quentin Garzón

Band

Keyboards I-III - Dominic Frigo

Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Cello - Katie Chambers

Bass - Dave D'aranjo

Trumpet - Kate Amrine

Reed I, II & IV - Brain Levels

Reed III - Ford Fourqurean

Trombone - Julie Dombroski

French Horn - Peter DelGrosso

Percussion - Brad Bailey



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You