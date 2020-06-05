Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Olivia Valli Sing 'Dangerous Game'
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Olivia Valli singing 'Dangerous Game' from Jekyll & Hyde!
Check out the video below!
Performers
Olivia Valli
Quentin Garzón
Band
Keyboards I-III - Dominic Frigo
Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Cello - Katie Chambers
Bass - Dave D'aranjo
Trumpet - Kate Amrine
Reed I, II & IV - Brain Levels
Reed III - Ford Fourqurean
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
French Horn - Peter DelGrosso
Percussion - Brad Bailey
