VIDEO: Preston Max Allen Presents New Musical BRADICAL AND THE PINK SOCKS on YouTube

In a moment when theatre-making seems impossible, the Bradical team shares their story in this Zoom-inspired performance to empower and educate families at home.

Bradical and the Pink Socks, an original and colorful new musical by Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Christopher Hlinka, is now available on YouTube, bringing conversations around gender normativity, confidence, and mental health to your living room-with some bright and colorful dance moves too!

Watch below!

On a day full of endless mistakes, Brad and his friends find the confidence to wear what they want and embrace how they feel in total "Bradical" style. Bradical and the Pink Socks reminds us that every mistake can lead to something totally great!

Directed by Sammy Lopez & Melissa Jessel with choreography by Penny Wildman, Bradical features Marie Eife (WICKED), Coby Getzug (BOOK OF MORMON), Spencer Glass, Marquis Johnson, and Erika Peterson. Musical direction and arrangements are by Ross Baum (GUN & POWDER) and video editing is by Polina Sapershteyn.

For more information and educational materials, visit www.bradicalmusical.com.





